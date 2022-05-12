Heat vs. 76ers, Suns vs. Mavericks

Commercial Content 21+



After bizarrely uncompetitive Game 5’s for both of these series, we come back with more player prop bets today.

You’ll notice there are no Mavericks player props in here because my belief in them has waned drastically. Their offense imploded in the third quarter as the Suns’ defense suffocated them.

Instead of Mavericks players (we’re also avoiding Chris Paul tonight), here are three other player props to consider for today’s NBA playoff games. In the early game, we have the Heat vs. 76ers, and a refreshingly semi-early 9:30 PM matchup between the Suns and Mavericks will follow.

Without further ado, we start in Philadelphia, where the Sixers will try to stay alive in Game 6 against the Heat – starting at 7:00 PM on ESPN:



Thursday NBA player prop bets

Heat vs. 76ers (7 p.m. est)

Joel Embiid over 1+ three-pointer made -108 (FanDuel) | 2+ +550 (DraftKings)

This line is way down from the past few games; Embiid failed to hit more than one three-pointer last time out. However, that game was mostly a blowout and he was also hit in the face. Sportsbooks are tempering their Embiid expectations, but don’t be so quick to lose faith.

In a closeout game, Embiid should have a high usage rate, despite the injury. Even more, he could be more contact averse with his facial injuries tonight. This is an interesting spot for Embiid to spot up from 3 a few times.

James Harden ‘over’ 20.5 points -115 (BetMGM)

Harden has looked better-ish in his last two games. He hit six three-pointers in Game 4 and while he only scored 14 in Game 5, that one was mostly a blowout. Harden is notorious for being disengaged when games are out of hand.

Suns vs. Mavericks (10 p.m. est)

Same-Game Parlay — Deandre Ayton ‘max unders’ 8.5 rebounds, 13.5 points (+724)

Betting against centers is a strategy that can pay off. Sometimes, betting against big men to play serious minutes or produce is a good idea. Ayton is certainly not just any center – this bet has hit in the past with Andre Drummond and Steven Adams – but there is an avenue for this bet to hit.

Ayton got into foul trouble in the first quarter of their game but picked it up from there. He dominated the second quarter, too. Otherwise, he was kinda quiet en route to 20-9 stat-line at home. Foul trouble would help, as Ayton played just 18 minutes in Game 2 when he had a terrible 9-3 line. So, we are hoping for that.

This same-game-parlay can be bet on FanDuel Sportsbook.