Heat vs. 76ers odds, prediction, and player props for Monday

A big battle in Philadelphia will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST as the Heat vs. Sixers faceoff. Odds according to BetMGM, have the Heat as 3 1/2-point road favorites.

Once again, these two teams will not play at full strength. The Sixers played the Heat on Saturday, March 6. However, Philadelphia decided to sit their newly acquired star, James Harden to manage his workload…

Sure enough, the Sixers again have decided to sit one of their star players against a future playoff rival with Joel Embiid sitting out. An interesting tactic to do twice against the same team in just a few weeks.

Regardless, Miami’s Bam Adebayo will look to strengthen his case for Defensive Player of the Year (+105 favorite on BetMGM) on Monday with another strong performance against the Embiid-less 76ers.

Miami Heat (-3.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

Per the Miami Heat official Twitter account (above), Jimmy Butler is expected to play in Monday night’s game. Embiid has been dealing with some back tightness which forced him to play while questionable Sunday night in Toronto. Sure enough, Ramona Shelburne reported at 2 p.m. that Embiid will not play.

So far, the odds have reacted accordingly, moving the Heat from +102 underdog status late Sunday night to -190 favorites. Sharp bettors have been all over this line over the past 12 hours..

Regardless, the Heat are the play Monday night as they should be well-rested. James Harden will be on an island trying to keep up.

Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker bring Kyle Lowry to his feet. Getty Images

Heat vs. Sixers player props: Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds +110 (BetMGM)

Bam is over this number in six of his past nine games. The only thing stopping this number from going over is less than 30 minutes being played by Adebayo.