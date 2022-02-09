The Bruins lost more than just the game on Tuesday night against the Penguins. They also have likely lost their leading scorer, Brad Marchand, after he got into an altercation late in the game with Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

With under a minute left in the Penguins’ 4-2 win, Jarry saved a Craig Smith shot and froze the puck. He then said something to Marchand that got his attention. The Bruins’ winger skated between a Penguins defender and the referee and punched Jarry in the face with his right hand.

That started a massive scrum, during which Marchand’s helmet was ripped off. Eventually, the referee got a hold of him and tried to skate him over to the Boston bench. On the way there, he took a swat at Jarry’s face with his stick.

Marchand was slapped with a match penalty — given when a player “who deliberately attempts or who deliberately injures an opponent” — as a result of his actions. The Penguins were granted a seven-minute power-play, which was of little consequence in the last 30 seconds of an already-decided game, but it will have a longer-term impact on the Bruins.

Marchand has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom by the NHL to review the incident. The time and date of the hearing is to be determined. Marchand will almost certainly be suspended for his actions. He has been suspended seven times during his career, including a three-game suspension for a slew foot from a game earlier this season. Prior to that, he hadn’t been suspended since the 2017-18 season, when he elbowed Marcus Johansson and was suspended for five games. After that, he put an emphasis on clean play to stay on the ice.

Now, however, it looks like the Bruins will be without Marchand again. Coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t pleased about his alternate captain’s actions, as he explained after the game.

“Obviously lack of discipline on Brad’s part in that situation,” Cassidy said, per Yahoo Sports. “Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions.”

What caused Marchand to lose his cool? That much is unclear. Jarry was asked about the run-in after the game, but he refused to elaborate upon it.

“I think it’s just the heat of the moment, everyone’s battling hard out there,” Jarry told reporters, via NESN. “He’s just trying to get the puck to the net and I think the team did a great job. … It’s part of the game and it stays on the ice.”

That may stay on the ice, but Marchand probably won’t. The Bruins will have to navigate without him for a bit and could be without his linemate Patrice Bergeron, who exited Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury, as well.

The Bruins are 26-15-3 on the season and have 55 points. They are currently in the playoff picture as the second wild card and are fourth place in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic division. The potential absences of Marchand and Bergeron will make it difficult for them to make up ground on the third-place Maple Leafs (63 points), so they will need to focus on staying ahead of the Red Wings (46 points) in the wild card race.