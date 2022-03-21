Have the Yankees done enough this offseason?

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Bronx Bombers as they watched marquee free agents such as Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Trevor Story sign elsewhere. Instead, they remade their infield by re-upping Anthony Rizzo and acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a trade that sent out Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

With a mostly healthy pitching staff, some compelling prospects and a new Aaron Judge contract to negotiate, perhaps fewer fireworks is the way to go. Or are the Yankees merely setting themselves and their fans up for another season that ends in frustration?

What do you think? Let us know below.

