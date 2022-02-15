Have PSG ever won the Champions League? History, all-time tournament record for Ligue 1 giants

Paris Saint-Germain, led by their star attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, are aiming for Champions League glory this season.

The French side finished second in their 2021-22 group, one point behind Manchester City, and now face the considerably difficult task of getting past Real Madrid in the last-16.

PSG are 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and are on track for domestic glory again, but it is European success that they really crave.

Have PSG won the Champions League?

PSG have yet to win the Champions League. This is their 14th season in the competition, and they have been involved in the last 10 editions in a row.

Only Arsenal have won more matches in the Champions League without winning the trophy. Arsenal have won 83 games while PSG have won 69.

PSG players who won the Champions League

While PSG haven’t won the famous trophy, a host of their current players have lifted it with other clubs, as listed below.

It’s this kind of experience that the club is hoping will finally get them over the hump.

Player Club UCL titles Seasons Lionel Messi Barcelona 4 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15 Keylor Navas Real Madrid 3 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 Achraf Hakimi Real Madrid 1 2017-18 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 4 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 Neymar Barcelona 1 2014-15 Angel Di Maria Real Madrid 1 2013-14 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 1 2018-19

How close have PSG come to winning the Champions League?

The closest PSG have come to winning the Champions League was in the 2019-20 campaign, when they reached the final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in Lisbon, with Kingsley Coman scoring the game-winner in the 59th minute.

That season PSG topped a group including Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray. They then beat Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the knockout stages en route to the final.

PSG’s Champions League record