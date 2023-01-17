The Buccaneers provided an encouraging update Tuesday on wide receiver Russell Gage, who suffered a scary neck injury and concussion in Monday night’s wild-card game against the Cowboys.

Gage, who was carted off the field on a backboard in the fourth quarter and subsequently hospitalized, “has had movement in all extremities,” the Buccaneers organization said in a statement, adding that he “will continue to undergo additional testing today.”

The Buccaneers noted they will provide further information as it becomes available.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) is hit by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the second half of their wild-card matchup on Jan. 16, 2023. AP

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Getty Images

Gage, 26, had attempted to catch a pass late in the game and was hit in the head and neck area by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.

As the medical staff tended to Gage, players from both teams gathered around him and took a knee in solidarity.

The Buccaneers later fell to the Cowboys, 31-14, and were eliminated from the postseason.

Buccaneers and Cowboys players gather after Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is injured during their wild-card game on Jan. 16, 2023. Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the field after suffering an injury in a wild-card game on Jan. 16, 2023. AP

Gage’s injury comes two weeks after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Bengals.

The NFL community rallied in support of Hamlin, who is continuing his recovery at home in Buffalo.