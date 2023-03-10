Harrison Bader may miss Yankees opening day with injury

LAKELAND, Fla. – Add Harrison Bader to the growing list of Yankees who will likely not be ready to break camp with the team.

Bader has a left oblique strain, and while the Yankees have not yet specified a timeline yet, manager Aaron Boone said Friday it’s fair to say his availability to open the season is in jeopardy.

Even the mildest of oblique strains typically sideline players for a few weeks, if not longer.

The center fielder suffered the injury on a swing in his final at-bat of Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals and then went for testing on Thursday.

The Bader news comes a day after general manger Brian Cashman announced that pitchers Carlos Rodon (mild forearm muscle strain), Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) and Lou Trivino (elbow ligament sprain) would open the season on the IL.





Harrison Bader Getty Images

The Yankees’ regular position players had stayed largely healthy before this, but now they will have to fill the void, possibly with someone from a group that includes Aaron Judge (which would create an opening in right field), Aaron Hicks (who is competing for the left field job), non-roster invitee Rafael Ortega and Estevan Florial (who is out of minor league options).