Harold Varner III consulted Michael Jordan before LIV Golf decision

More PGA Tour players are inevitably going to make the jump to the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Harold Varner III won’t be one of them.

The 31-year-old apparently came to that decision after consulting with Michael Jordan, according to the Sports Business Journal.

“It helps because I’m sure he’s had decisions like this long before I was even born,” Varner said of his conversation with Jordan, whose brand sponsors Varner. “I’m obviously not going [to LIV Golf]. I’ve spoken with [PGA TOUR Commissioner] Jay [Monahan], I’ve spoken with a lot of people I look up to and it just wasn’t worth it to me for what it was worth.”

Varner, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, was one of the players rumored to be considering making the jump to the rival circuit. But in an email to The Post on June 10, his agent confirmed that Varner would not be ditching the PGA Tour.

“He is a PGA Tour player and constantly working towards being one the best golfers in the world,” Varner’s agent, Preston Lyon, wrote. “It is our full intention to make a run at the FedEx Cup championship in August.”

Reports have also indicated that Rickie Fowler is close to being signed by LIV Golf. However, Fowler told The Post on June 8 that is not the case and that he still has not made up his mind. Varner III and Fowler are both playing in next week’s Travelers Championship.

Viktor Hovland also told a Norwegian newspaper this week that he has no plans to join LIV Golf.

Varner, meanwhile, shot 72-73 to miss the cut by two at this week’s U.S. Open.