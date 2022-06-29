Harmony Tan slammed by doubles partner after Serena Williams upset

Beating Serena Williams came at a price.

Harmony Tan withdrew from the women’s doubles tournament a day after her upset of Williams in the first round of Wimbledon that took 3 hours and 11 minutes. That’s according to her doubles partner, Tamara Korpatsch, who was none too pleased with the turn of events.

“Unfortunately my Doubles Partner H. Tan retired from our doubles [Wednesday],” the German Korpatsch posted on Instagram. “She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here 1 hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam.

Tamara Korpatsch during a singles loss at Wimbledon on June 28, 2022. Getty Images

Harmony Tan during her win over Serena Williams. CameraSport via Getty Images

“And It’s really not fair for me😒 I didn’t deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn’t ask her, she asked me! If you’re broken after a 3h Match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

The caption was on a photo of Korpatsch looking crestfallen on Wimbledon’s grass courts.

Tan played late into the London night to upset the 23-time Grand Slam champion. It is Tan’s first main draw as a singles player.

She was scheduled to play in the first round of the women’s double draw with Korpatsch against Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok on Wednesday morning.

Serena Williams congratulates Harmony Tan. Getty Images

Tan will play Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of the singles on Thursday.