‘Hard to vote against’ Shohei Ohtani for MVP

LOS ANGELES — Justin Verlander said the Astros recently debated who the AL MVP is, and it came down to Aaron Judge versus Shohei Ohtani. Verlander wouldn’t say how the clubhouse vote went other than to say both stars had support and he went with Ohtani — with one caveat.

“If someone goes out and is one of the best hitters, and they are also one of the best pitchers, it’s hard to vote against them,” Verlander said.

Shohei Ohtani USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander AP

The one negative the Astros came up with on Ohtani was that the Angels use six starters to spare Ohtani.

“Because they have to shuffle the rotation for Shohei, if the extra pitcher isn’t replacement level, that’s really the only detriment,” Verlander said.

Astros teammate Kyle Tucker, asked who he supported, went off the board.

“I personally like Yordan [Alvarez],” he said.

Now there’s loyalty.

Folks are wondering if All-Star starting shortstop Trea Turner will stay in Los Angeles as a free agent because he was originally upset to be dealt out West from the Nationals. But Turner said, “This is a great place to play. It’s a first-class organization. … This is definitely a place I could see myself playing long term.”

Turner was shocked at his trade to the point where his agents tried to convey to Dodgers higher-ups how strongly he opposed it; of course they couldn’t stop the deal.

Trea Turner, left, and Freddie Freeman USA TODAY Sports

“This year is so much better than last year,” Turner said. “People don’t realize what you go through when you’re traded.”

Likewise, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman said he feels much better about the Dodgers following his emotional trip back to Atlanta.

“I’m doing great,” Freeman said. “Ever since I got closure … I don’t know if I was looking for closure. But I felt closure.”

Freeman said he also felt like “a two-ton boulder came off my shoulder.” He talked to teammates, who were a little surprised he cried upon getting back to Atlanta, and all’s good now.

“I’m relaxed, I’m good,” he said. “I feel great.”