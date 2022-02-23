Hannah Ann Sluss vacations with Rams boyfriend Jake after Super Bowl

Rams running back Jake Funk and girlfriend Hannah Ann Sluss are celebrating his Super Bowl win “in paradise.”

Sluss, who rose to fame as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2020, recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Funk, 24, for a postseason getaway.

“Next stop: Lovers Beach,” Sluss, 25, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday that featured scenic photos and videos.

One snap featured the couple posing on a boat with Funk’s teammate, receiver Ben Skowronek, along with a few others that captured Sluss and Funk cuddling and toasting with cocktails.

Sluss and Funk enjoyed wine, tacos, and a variety of brick oven pizzas and hors d’oeuvres, including chips and guac, according to her social media posts.

The pair also stayed at the lavish Marquis Los Cabos, an all-inclusive luxury resort & spa, which Sluss promoted on her Instagram Story.

The vacation came one week after Sluss and Funk partied at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade. She shared photos and videos on Instagram from SoFi Stadium, where Funk won a Super Bowl in his debut NFL season.

The social media influencer called it “a moment we will always cherish.”

Sluss confirmed the romance earlier this month in a TikTok video that showed the reality star hugging Funk on the field after the NFC Championship game, which took place on Jan. 30.

Following her appearance on Season 24 of “The Bachelor,” Sluss was briefly linked to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.