Handicapping MLB’s star-studded shortstop free agent market

Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts officially opted out of their contracts, meaning they join Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson to make it a quartet of All-Star caliber free-agent shortstops.

They should all be in great shape for big deals as their current teams — the Twins, Red Sox, Dodgers and Braves — may be joined by the Cubs, Phillies, Cardinals, Giants, Mariners and more as teams seeking a star shortstop. Turner is second in Fangraphs WAR to Aaron Judge over the past three seasons but a case could be made for Correa to do even better, as he’d have the edge for defense, postseason pedigree and age.

Bogaerts will be pursued by the Red Sox with whom he has won two rings, but he was said to have been hurt by their spring offer to add one year at $20 million, an offer low enough that some in the Boston media didn’t even believe it was correct. Boston’s Plan B seems to be one of the other shortstops, but it hasn’t entirely ruled out moving Trevor Story back to his original shortstop position.

The Braves are likely trying to get Georgia native Swanson on a discount, something they’ve done better than almost anyone in recent years. Their initial offer to Swanson, who became a star last year, was said to be in the $100 million ballpark, which if true seems quite light. It’s an interesting dynamic since he has the same prominent agent, Excel led by Casey Close, as Freddie Freeman, who wound up leaving the Braves against his wishes last winter.

Character apparently was not considered when 11 baseball historians (mostly longtime writers) formed the new eight-player Contemporary ERA ballot. Known steroid users Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro made it, as did irascible bat tamperer Albert Belle and controversial amateur pundit Curt Schilling.

Also on the ballot are Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy and Fred McGriff — three true gentlemen of the game.

It’s a small ballot, but it’s disappointing all-time great first baseman Keith Hernandez didn’t make it, especially with a selection of scoundrels who may now be honored. I can’t criticize the ballot too harshly, as I voted for Bonds, Schilling, Mattingly, Murphy and McGriff. But generally, it feels like character should count for more.