Handicapping Big Ten East titans’ win totals

College football season win totals continue to open, as WynnBET has posted the East Division in the Big Ten Conference.

For the first time in the playoff era, Michigan contended for the national championship in 2021. The Wolverines beat Ohio State and took the Big Ten title for the first time under Jim Harbaugh. There has been plenty of shuffling in the offseason, specifically with the loss of both coordinators for Michigan.

Ohio State is once again the powerhouse of this division and a perennial national title contender.

The biggest discussion will come out of the bottom of the East Division, where opinions will vary on Rutgers and Indiana to open up the 2022 season.

Let’s take a look at the opening win totals from WynnBET and where our Action Network projections place the two titans of the Big Ten.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

The Buckeyes open with a 10.5 juiced to the Over. Oddsmakers have the easy decision to protect futures by offering -250 to the Over with a hold of more than six months on any wager. The number is justified, especially considering the Buckeyes return 75 percent on both sides of the ball, per TARP (Transferring Assets and Returning Production).

The biggest addition to the Buckeyes will be defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State who led the Pokes to the Big 12 Championship game.

Our Action Network projection places Ohio State at a perfect 12-0 record. Just four teams on the schedule are projected to be within two touchdowns as an underdog against the Buckeyes.

<br />

Taking the +200 (2/1) on the Under requires a minimum of two upsets from Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan.

Ohio State was the first play of the season from a national title futures perspective at +800 on the open.

That number still has slim value at +500, but the better investment may come when conference and division odds are released. Any numbers at -250 for the East or -180 for the conference deserve full attention.

Action Network Total: 12

WynnBET Total: 10.5 (-250/+200)

Jim Harbaugh plans to stay at his alma mater for good. AP

Michigan

WynnBET oddsmakers left no room for error, posting Michigan at 9.5 with juice to the Under. Our Action Network projection places Michigan at nine wins in what should be a transition season.

Both offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald have left Ann Arbor, only to be replaced with unknown quantities.

Harbaugh promoted from within on the offensive side of the ball, as quarterback coach Matt Weiss joins Sherrone Moore as co-coordinator.

On the defensive side of the ball, Harbaugh lost Macdonald to the Baltimore Ravens but replaced the position with a former Ravens assistant. Jesse Minter has served on the Ravens’ defensive staff since 2017 and will assume duties as defensive coordinator, with an expectation that scheme will not be changed.

Michigan will be favored in at least nine games, but three games will be spreads of less than a touchdown, along with a double-digit underdog role against Ohio State. There’s no value, as the WynnBET opener is spot-on for Michigan.

Action Network Total: 9.02

WynnBET Total: 9.5 (+120/-140)