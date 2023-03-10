Haley, Hanna Cavinder ponder basketball future, influencing

What does life look like for the 22-year-old Cavinder twins beyond the University of Miami?

That’s something college seniors Haley and Hanna Cavinder recently pondered during an appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, where the social media sensations discussed potential next steps and their future statuses with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball team.

“I’m going to try and get her to stay,” Haley said of Hanna, with whom she shares 4.3 million TikTok followers.





Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after the Miami Hurricanes defeated Florida State at the Watsco Center on Feb. 9, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida. TNS

“It’s not like we want to split up,” she said, in reference to their brand deals.

Regarded as two of the highest-paid college athletes, the Cavinder twins have earned an estimated seven figures in NIL deals since the NCAA rule change in 2021, enabling student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

The pair signed a NIL deal with the WWE in December 2021.

In regards to athletics, although Haley’s mind appears to be made up about a return to the court, Hanna remains unsure.

“[Hanna] might not want to play our fifth year, so that’s the only reason,” Haley said. “I just like to hoop so I was like I want to come back for a fifth year. But Hanna is more like, ‘I want to start my life.’”





Haley and Hanna Cavinder in September 2022.

Instagram

In fact, the Cavinder sisters are unsure if they even want to be influencers after college.

“I feel like in influencing, you get in it, it’s such hard work and being able to stay consistent with social media and all that comes with it, props to everyone, it’s very hard,” Haley said.

“It’s not no 9-5… Sometimes I’m just like social media is a lot and super overwhelming and I want to have a life outside of it. But also I know that’s where the money is and I’m going to use that and take advantage of that.”

That said, Hanna and Haley “don’t 100 percent know” exactly what they want to do after their time at the University of Miami.

“[Influencing and WWE] could be in the future, but I think it’s more of having passive income and we’re super into health and fitness, so we’re trying to create a brand with that and then we really want to get into real estate,” Hanna said.

Haley Cavinder in February 2023. Instagram

Hanna Cavinder in Arizona in December 2022. Instagram



“Obviously we’re going to use the whole influencing thing, but we don’t want to just create TikTok dances because we might not be in the same state.”

The comments made by the Cavinders come shortly after the siblings were embroiled in a collegiate scandal, in which the University of Miami’s women’s basketball program was sanctioned by the NCAA in the governing body’s first NIL infections ruling.

An NCAA investigation found that a meeting between prominent Hurricanes booster John Ruiz and the Cavinder twins, including their parents, at his Miami home violated a number of recruiting rules.

The Cavinder twins, who rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, transferred from Fresno State to Miami in April 2022.





Haley and Hanna Cavinder in February 2023. Twitter

While in the transfer portal, Haley and Hanna, along with their parents, had a chef-prepared dinner with Ruiz at his Miami home.

Ruiz then shared a photo with the Cavinder family that showed the group posing outside his home, which the NCAA said sparked their investigation.

The student-athletes were not penalized by the NCAA.