Hal Steinbrenner ‘the Mariano Rivera’ of Judge talks

Hal Steinbrenner was lights out.

The Yankees owner played a closing role in getting star slugger Aaron Judge to stay in The Bronx with a nine-year, $360 million contract, with GM Brian Cashman going so far as to call his boss “the Mariano Rivera” of the negotiations.

Steinbrenner reportedly called Judge directly to ask him, “Do you want to be a Yankee?”

He did, in fact, and agreed to the richest contract in franchise history. Though Cashman has yet to officially confirm the deal, it will seemingly fulfill Judge’s wish to be a “Yankee for life.”

Hal Steinbrenner played a key role in making sure Aaron Judge stayed in The Bronx. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

A record season saw Aaron Judge earn himself a record Yankees contract. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Hal Steinbrenner has been the tip of the spear with this one,” Cashman said Wednesday. “Our organization has tried to stay connected in every way possible and Hal Steinbrenner directly with Aaron Judge as well to make sure that there was gonna be no stone unturned and there was no effort missed in our discussions. When Aaron Judge makes a final decision of what he wants to do with his professional career, as he moves forward, that there would be nothing left unsaid, or nothing left undid.”

The homer-hitting outfielder turned down a seven-year, $213 million extension offer before the season began. A record-setting 2022 season later, Judge has a record annual salary for position players at $40 million per.

“Our owner was very public early on with our fanbase that he was all in and committed,” Cashman told the YES Network. “The Steinbrenner family, led by Hal, has continued to support this franchise every which way they can.”

The New York Post back page for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Cashman, admittedly not willing to take a victory lap until the ink has dried and the paperwork filed, was thrilled with Steinbrenner’s work to retain the franchise’s centerpiece.

“He’s put us in a good position,” the GM said. “He’s taken the lead as a great steward of this franchise would and should. Obviously we have to finish things off before we get to a positive resolution, but I think Hal Steinbrenner certainly put us in a good position.”