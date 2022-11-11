Hal Steinbrenner ‘made it clear’ to Aaron Judge what Yankees want

As Aaron Judge hits free agency for the first time, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he has spoken to the likely American League MVP “more than” once this offseason and has “made it clear” to Judge the franchise wants him back.

Of course, talk is cheap and retaining Judge will not be.

“I have had more than one conversation with Aaron since the season ended,” Stenbrenner told the YES Network in an interview set to be aired on Monday. “I’ll leave it at that. A very positive conversation.”

Asked if he was confident Judge would re-sign with the Yankees, Steinbrenner said: “I have made it clear to him that is our wish. He means a lot to this organization and I made it clear to him we’re gonna do everything we can to make that happen.”

That will cost a lot more than what the Yankees were willing to spend before the season began.

Aaron Judge is a free agent for the first time in his career. Getty Images

Hal Steinbrenner said he’s spoken to Aaron Judge ‘more than’ once since the offseason began. Jason Szenes

The two sides failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to last Opening Day, with Judge rejecting the team’s seven-year, $213.5 million offer.

Judge didn’t want to continue negotiations during the season and instead gambled on himself in his final season before hitting the open market for the first time.

His bet is set to pay off handsomely, as Judge is now expected to get upwards of $100 million more than that offer. Judge is coming off one of the best offensive seasons in history, when he set an American League and franchise record with 62 homers.

Judge, though, struggled during the playoffs — which resulted in boos from fans at Yankee Stadium.

Asked Thursday if the negative fan reaction in October might have an impact on whether Judge stays with the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone said “No.”

“He’s beloved here,” Boone said. “He knows that. He loves it here. He loves the fan base. He’s one of those guys that truly isn’t affected by that and understands there are gonna be moments in time, that everyone- literally everyone- probably experiences at some point if you wear this uniform long enough, even if you’re great.”

But the Yankees know they will have competition for Judge, who will turn 31 in April.

The Giants, Judge’s favorite team while he was growing up about 90 minutes from San Francisco, are seen as perhaps the top threat for the right fielder, but the Dodgers and others could also make a run at him.