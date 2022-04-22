Guy Lafleur, Canadiens legend, dead at 70

Guy Lafleur, Canadiens legend, dead at 70

by

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70, CBC News reported Friday.

A cause of death is unknown at this time, though Lafleur reportedly experienced health issues in recent years. According to CBC News, his lung cancer returned in Oct. 2020.

Before that, the hockey icon, who won five Stanley Cup titles with Montreal, underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in Sept. 2019, followed by lung surgery two months later.

Guy Lafleur playing for the Canadiens in 1981
Getty Images

Lafleur spent the 1988-89 season with the Rangers after his career in Montreal ended.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.