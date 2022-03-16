Gus Edwards sues strip club after being robbed at gunpoint

Ravens running back Gus Edwards is suing a Los Angeles strip club after he said he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint outside the establishment.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Edwards and his friend Loomis Zayzay, arrived at Crazy Girls on Dec. 11, 2021, and paid $60 to leave their vehicle with the club’s valet service.

After spending an hour inside the strip club, Edwards claimed in the legal documents that when he and his friend went to retrieve the vehicle, five masked men — each holding a firearm — got out of a car and demanded their jewelry.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged robbers got away with a $50,000 custom necklace and $25,000 watch, as well as a Zayzay’s $60,000 Audemars Piguet watch.

Edwards is suing Crazy Girls and its valet service, and is asking for more than $800,000 in damages, according to TMZ. He claims he and his friend obtained video footage of the incident, and that security guards at the club didn’t intervene while the robbery occurred.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards says he was robbed at gunpoint outside the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles. GC Images

Edwards also claimed the club’s head of security told him to call 911. The documents state that police arrived to the scene and took a report.

The Rutgers product alleges in the lawsuit that he and his friend were “set up” in the robbery. About a week after the incident, Edwards alleges a person with the Instagram name “Johnny Blaze” sent him a message that said the Ravens player had been “set up by the valet.”

According to the lawsuit, the person “Johnny Blaze” told Edwards that the jewelry had been taken to a local jewelry business — and that the jeweler “confirmed that someone did try to sell him” Edwards and Zayzay’s jewelry. The jeweler reportedly declined to purchase the jewelry.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards AP

Edwards, who turns 27 next month, sat out the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason practice.

He has recorded 2,152 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns since he signed with the Ravens in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.