Attention all of you Jackals in New Jersey!

Next year you will be stealing signs and bases at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

Joe from Brooklyn: “Teams have trouble beating Jacob deGrom once. You beat him twice in less than a month!”



The Guardians’ Hunter Gaddis is no deGrom. He made his MLB debut against the Astros on Aug. 5.

Let’s examine the extensive damage. Houston got seven hits and eight runs in just 3 ¹/₃ innings, leaving Gaddis with an ERA of 21.60.

Hunter Gaddis AP

The resurgent White Sox are at Cleveland.

Lance Lynn (6-5, 4.07 ERA) is coming off a pair of shutouts (13 innings, 16 K’s) and has won three in a row.

With both teams playing well we will take the first-place Guardians for 10 units.

Zack Greinke gave up three runs in the first, Sonny Gray scattered three hits over seven innings and the Twins crowned the Royals 4-0. Winner. Up +1,425 jimkaats.