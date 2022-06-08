Guardians vs. Rangers prediction: Bet on Shane Bieber

President Biden visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. Note to Kimmel: no curveballs please. The preferred pitching sequence: softball, softball, softball.

A four-seam moneyball (this is where Kimmel lets Joe blame anyone and everyone for the economy, inflation, gas prices and the baby formula shortage), then three more softballs. Air time is 11:30 (yikes) but if Joe can stay awake he should hit it out of the park.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets – Win or Lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Next up, Vice President Kamala Harris on how well things are going at the border.

Going back to the well. Shane Bieber has won twice for us, pitching deep into both games to beat the Orioles and Tigers. Cleveland hosts Texas. The Rangers’ Dane Dunning has one win from 11 starts. Play 10 units on the Guardians.

Cub-boom! Crashed back to earth as the Orioles clubbed the Cubs 9-3. Keegan Thompson allowed seven runs in three innings. Loss. Up +889 fergiejenkins.