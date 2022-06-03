Guardians vs. Orioles prediction: Bet on Shane Bieber

Seventy years on the throne! Surviving a world war, a pandemic and numerous natural disasters. Watching 14 U.S. presidents come and go. Quite an accomplishment. Enjoy the jubilee and congratulations, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Seventy years (give or take a year) of being chief medical adviser to the president. Long live the King!

Cleveland visits Baltimore this weekend. The Guardians’ Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.19 ERA) beat the Tigers for us last week in Detroit. Shane has regained his form, allowing just four runs over his last 21 innings.



Cleveland brings a modest three-game winning streak to Baltimore where Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.53) will go for the O’s. We (with a little help from the Bosox) beat Bruce at Fenway, where he was torched for six runs. Zimmermann has now given up 15 runs over his last 15 ¹/₃. Play 10 units on Cleveland.

Winner! Jays 8, White Sox 3. Teoscar Hernandez took Johnny Cueto deep. Alek Manoah went 7 ²/₃ for the W. Ride the wave! Up +744 jimmykeys.