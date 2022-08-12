Guardians vs. Blue Jays prediction: Bet on Jose Berrios

How ’bout them Guardians?

First-place Cleveland, winner of five straight, travels north of the border this weekend to take on the Blue Jays.

Cal Quantrill (8-5, 3.88 ERA) scattered three hits over six scoreless innings against the Astros but is 2-5 on the road. Toronto, 10 games back of the Yankees, counters with Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19), who was buried in Minnesota, but the Jays came to his emotional rescue and he walked away with a no-decision.



Betting on Baseball?

Jose hasn’t lost since June, going 3-0 since and Oh, Canada! He’s 6-0 at home.

Play 10 units on the Jays.

With both the Cubs and Reds dreaming of fielding real teams, we decided to lay off the “Field of Dreams” game.

We went with the Cardinals at Coors Field and came out on the wrong end of a predicted slugfest.

Brendan Rogers and Ryan McMahon homered in a six-run seventh inning, and the Rockies held on to beat the Birds, 8-6. Loss shaves our account to +1,979 shoelessjoes.