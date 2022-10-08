Guardians, Rays make history carrying scoreless game into 14th inning

The Guardians and Rays made MLB postseason history.

The two sides carried a scoreless affair into the 14th inning in Game 2 of their wild-card clash Saturday afternoon. It was the first playoff game in MLB history to reach the 14th inning without a run, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

They subsequently took the same score to the 15th inning, but that’s where it ended, with the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez hitting a walk-off solo home run to give Cleveland the win.

Triston McKenzie pitched six scoreless innings for the Guardians. Aaron Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock

The victory also goes down as the longest playoff game in four years. The Dodgers’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series went 18 innings.

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie and Rays starter Tyler Glasnow tossed six and five scoreless innings, respectively, and were followed by myriad shutdown relievers.

The Guardians will face the Yankees in the ALDS beginning on Tuesday.