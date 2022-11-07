Guard returning for Nets vs. Mavericks

DALLAS — Ben Simmons will make his Nets return Monday night in Dallas. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury but proclaimed himself fit to face the Mavericks.

“Yeah, I’ll be in (Monday). I’ll be in; I think I’ve got like 20 minutes,” Simmons said at the Nets’ morning shootaround at SMU. “I feel great. It took a few days to get some rehab in, get it right. So I’m feeling great.”

The 26-year-old had missed the past four consecutive games with a sore left knee.

Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds, although shooting just 44.4 percent from the free-throw line. Asked if the left knee or the bad lower right back from last season had hindered him through a slow six-game start, he acknowledged it had.

“I don’t want to make that an excuse, but I had a swollen knee. It is what it is, but it’s taken care of now, so I’m glad I’m moving (well),” said Simmons, adding the back likely played a role in the knee.

Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) shoots against the Pacers on Oct. 29, 2022. Corey Sipkin

“I think overall if you have something you’re doing on your left side, it typically affects your right side. I had a lower right back injury so it’s probably a part to it. But as time goes on I need to stay on my strength in terms of left and right knee. And then obviously continue to do the work I’ve been doing on my back.”

Simmons wasn’t with the Nets for the start of this road trip — victories in Washington and Charlotte.

An MRI earlier in the week came up clean, and he had his knee drained to get the swelling out. Still, it may be something he has to manage going forward.

“I think you know as an athlete your whole body you kind of have to manage, even with my back, something I continue to work on,” Simmons said. “But obviously coming back I know there’s gonna be different quirks and things like that with my body that I have to maintain and stay on top of. It’s been a while since I’ve played, especially this many minutes and back-to-backs and things like that. So just adjusting and staying on top of it.”

After missing all of last season and undergoing offseason back surgery, Simmons hasn’t looked as explosive offensively or impactful defensively. He began the season largely playing point guard to allow Kyrie Irving to score off the ball. Then-coach Steve Nash progressively moved Simmons more off the ball and used him as a playmaking big man with the starters, or to make plays for the second unit.

Ben Simmons of the Nets (10) guards the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on Oct. 27, 2022. Getty Images

With Simmons returning against the Mavericks and Luka Doncic, it remains to be seen how interim coach Jacque Vaughn will deploy him. With Irving suspended, Vaughn has started Edmond Sumner at point guard to push the pace and gone small to help the defense.

To this point, Simmons said he hasn’t had any detailed discussions with Vaughn about his role.

“Not too much,” Simmons said. “But I think it’s going to be similar — overall coming in with that second unit, and pushing the ball and getting those guys going. Just getting a pace to it, keeping that pace overall. So I don’t mind being off the ball, wherever the team needs me to be and whatever’s going to help this team win, you know, I’m willing to do that.”