The Hamden Journal

Grizzlies’ Steven Adams carried Tony Bradley away from an altercation with hilarious ease

Grizzlies’ Steven Adams carried Tony Bradley away from an altercation with hilarious ease

Steven Adams’ reputation as a man-mountain is well known around the NBA, but Chicago Bulls big man Tony Bradley had to find out the hard way tonight. 

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

During the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 119-106 win over the Bulls, Bradley and Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant got tangled up after Morant drove to the basket, with a small altercation ensuing.

Before things could even really take off, Adams rushed to the defense of his franchise star, doing his best security guard impersonation as he escorted Bradley away, quite literally carrying him like a toddler.

Let’s keep in mind Bradley is a 6-foot-10, 245 pound NBA center. 

Jaren Jackson Jr. said he knows the feeling all too well being picked up by Adams, “You feel like you’re seven. You feel helpless a little bit.”

Morant and Bradley were both given technical fouls for their role in the tussle, while Adams had social media buzzing, marveling at the strength of a player who wouldn’t look out of place on the Grit and Grind Grizzlies. 

MORE: Running diary of Grizzlies’ win over Bulls

“Steven Adams literally lifted him up … and carried him away from Ja Morant,” Stan Van Gundy said on the broadcast.

“There is no stronger man in the NBA than Steven Adams,” Brian Anderson added. “He literally picked his feet up off the ground to get him moving.”

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.