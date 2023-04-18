Grizzlies’ Ja Morant injury status for Game 2 vs. Lakers

Ja Morant’s status will be shrouded in mystery until right before the Grizzlies tip off against the Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Tuesday that Morant, a rising superstar who has encountered off-court obstacles this season, would be a game-time decision for Wednesday night’s matchup.

Morant left Game 1 on Sunday when he landed awkwardly on his wrist after being called for a charge on Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

The Lakers won the game 128-112 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jenkins said Morant, 23, reaggravated a previous hand injury, and that he has soft tissue bruising, but no broken bones.

“They were always going to take this right up until game time of Game 2 tomorrow night. I do not sense a great deal of optimism around this Grizzlies team that Ja Morant will be ready to play in Game 2,” Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Tuesday.

“But they’ve not ruled him out. They’re gonna take it up to tomorrow. But I certainly think this is a team, an organization, preparing for the very real possibility they’re going to have to try to even this series without Ja Morant.”





Ja Morant is a gametime decision for Wednesday night’s Game 2 versus the Lakers. Getty Images

Speaking on FanDuel TV on Tuesday, Shams Charania said that it was a “pain tolerance issue” and that Morant previously said his pain was a “10 out of 10.”

Morant, the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has had a tumultuous year off the court.





Ja Morant seen with a big wrap on his right hand. Twitter / ESPN NBA

He was suspended eight games by the NBA after going on Instagram Live, appearing to brandish a firearm in a Denver-area strip club, the same week in which the Washington Post had chronicled a series of events dating back to last summer in which he was accused of threatening or perpetuating violence.

In 61 regular season games this season, Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game.