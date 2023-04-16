Grizzlies’ Ja Morant ‘in jeopardy’ for Game 2 with hand injury vs. Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant said he’s “in jeopardy” of missing Game 2 after suffering a hand injury.

Morant injured himself while attempting to drive on the basket during the fourth quarter of Memphis’ 128-112 Game 1 home loss against the Lakers on Sunday,

The guard slammed his right hand on the court after he fell down while trying to finish the shot around Anthony Davis with 5:48 left in the game.

He writhed in pain on the ground before running back into the Grizzlies’ locker room.

Morant returned to the bench with a wrap on his hand but didn’t return to the game – the Lakers were able to go on a 23-11 run and win after the superstar’s injury.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said postgame that the X-rays on Morant’s hand were negative and that the guard is in “some pain.”

Morant, who will be evaluated over the next two days, was already dealing with an injury in his right hand, according to ESPN.

The Memphis superstar, who has 18 points on Sunday, said he wasn’t even able to use his hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks, per ESPN.

“Feels like it’s one thing after another,” Morant said to reporters.

Memphis will play at home on Tuesday against the Lakers in Game 2.

Morant previously missed nine games in March after appearing to flash a gun at a strip club in an Instagram video, which led to the guard stirring up a massive amount of controversy.





Morant suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Lakers. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports





Morant was spotted on the bench but didn’t return to the game after injuring his hand. AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The NBA suspended Morant for eight games over the incident, and the guard checked himself into a counseling center in Florida.

Following the suspension, Morant said he was feeling “so better” through an Instagram post.

The Grizzlies, even as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, will have to face an uphill battle against a healthy Lakers team if they lose Morant for even part of the series.