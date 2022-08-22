Grizzlies interested in Kevin Durant trade with Nets

The Grizzlies have emerged as a serious suitor for Kevin Durant.

Memphis has made new inquiries to Brooklyn about the two-time Finals MVP, according to The Athletic, which reported that the Grizzlies could offer a a package built around their five first-round draft picks (four unprotected selections of their own and one protected via Golden State in 2024).

The Grizzlies also have a promising young core, which includes Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy.

Memphis, however, reportedly will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant. Morant agreed to a five-year rookie maximum extension — worth up to $231 million — in July.

Kevin Durant playing for the Nets on April 10, 2022. Corey Sipkin/NY Post

The Grizzlies have made strides to put together a contending team since they drafted Morant second-overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The All-Star point guard helped lead Memphis to its first 56-win season last year since 2012-13. Memphis lost to the eventual 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals last season.

The Celtics, Heat and Raptors reportedly remain in the mix as potential suitors for Durant, who requested a trade out of Brooklyn in June, after three seasons.

Durant then doubled down on his trade request earlier this month in a meeting with team owner Joe Tsai, in which he proposed an ultimatum to trade him or fire coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

Morant tweeted “easy money” (a playoff Durant’s Instagram name) on the same day the news broke about Durant wanting out of Brooklyn.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets last August.

Milwaukee and Denver also inquired with the Nets earlier this summer to “gauge the price tag” Durant, according to The Athletic.

All eyes have been on Brooklyn through the NBA offseason after the Nets were bounced out of the playoffs by the Celtics in the first round.

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving opted in to his $37 million player option, committing to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn at the end of June — just days before Durant requested a trade.

Irving has been working out with teammates and holding “constructive dialogue” with the organization this offseason, according to The Athletic. Brooklyn has reportedly made clear to teams interested in Irving that it plans to keep the seven-time All-Star.

Irving’s future in Brooklyn has come into question after he played in just 29 games last season due to his refusal to comply with local COVID-19 vaccine ordinances, which kept him sidelined for home games. Rumors of chemistry issues between Irving and his teammates also made headlines last season.

Ja Morant playing for the Grizzlies on May 3, 2022 NBAE via Getty Images

Irving has been at the center of trade buzz in the NBA offseason. Last week, The Athletic reported that LeBron James has been “privately adamant” that the Lakers need to trade for Irving — his former Cavaliers teammate of four years.

The Nets were also without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris in the latter half of last season due to injury. Both players are expected to be on track to return in the coming season.