Grizzlies ‘hopeful’ Ja Morant returns Wednesday after suspension

Ja Morant’s return to the Grizzlies after an NBA suspension for a series of off-court missteps, including appearing to flash a gun in a video from a strip club, is expected to be imminent.

The 23-year-old superstar point guard’s eight-game suspension ended Monday, and he has re-joined the team.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters the team is “hopeful” Morant will return on Wednesday when they host the Rockets.

Jenkins added that Morant addressed the team on Monday and he had a “good first day back.”

In the same week that the Washington Post published a lengthy story documenting several confrontations in which Morant was involved off the court, the guard went on Instagram Live from the VIP room of a Colorado strip club and appeared to brandish a firearm.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant said in a statement after the video went viral.





Ja Morant is expected back to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. Getty Images

“I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

The Post obtained exclusive photos of Morant at the strip club, which showed him receiving a lap dance in a private room in which nearly every inch was covered with dollar bills.

Earlier that same week, the Washington Post had covered an incident in which Morant was accused of threatening a mall security guard and another fight he had with a high school basketball prospect that began at a pickup game at Morant’s house.





Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a strip club. Twitter DJ Akademiks @Akademiks

The teen accused Morant of hitting him multiple times in the face and entering his house to reemerge with a gun in his waistband.

Morant claimed self-defense and that the teen had thrown a basketball at his face, and accused the teen of threatening gun violence.

No charges were filed in either incident.

Morant was also investigated by the NBA after members of the Pacers claimed associates of Morant pointed a red laser at them; the NBA investigation did not find evidence of weapons.





The Post obtained exclusive images of Morant’s foray to a Denver-area strip club. NY Post

The Grizzlies and Kings are tied for second place in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record and 12 games remaining apiece in the regular season.