Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks rips LeBron James after chippy game

Dillon Brooks has never been one to shy away from controversy – and he’s not starting now.
The Grizzlies forward put on a trash-talking clinic against LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday night during their 103-93 Game 2 win, getting into a number of confrontations with James as he guarded him for most of the night.
Notably, at the end of the game, Brooks hit a dagger 3-pointer in James’ face to help seal the series-tying victory for Memphis, and stared the Lakers star down as he ran back down the court.
After the game, Brooks was asked about the back-and-forth with James – and did not hold back.
“I don’t care,” Brooks said. “He’s old.
“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”
James did score a game-high 28 points on 52 percent shooting from the field, with much of that scoring happening with Brooks defending him.
In the third quarter, James hit a shot over Brooks, then chirped back at him as the two ran down the floor.
Brooks seemed to take the chirping well, clapping in James’ face after a time out had been called.
The Grizzlies gutted out a tough win over the Lakers in Game 2 without star point guard Ja Morant, evening the series at 1-1.
Brooks finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting in 23 minutes.
Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday night.