Grizzlies 2nd-round pick Kennedy Chandler nets historic deal

Kennedy Chandler may have been a second-round pick, but he’s not getting paid like one.

Chandler — taken with the 38th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft — signed a four-year, $7.1 million rookie deal on Tuesday. The contract contains $4.94 million of guaranteed money, the largest guaranteed salary for an American second-round pick in NBA history.

“Kennedy was very high on our board going into the night,” Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said following the draft. “[He was] someone we felt very strongly about. Easily could have been a first-round pick of ours. … [We were] absolutely shocked that Kennedy was there, given how we felt about him.”

Chandler excelled in one season at Tennessee, leading the Volunteers in both points and assists per game. Getty Images

Chandler played one season of collegiate ball at Tennessee, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game, all team-highs. With Chandler initiating the offense, the Volunteers went 27-8 and earned a three seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Heading into the draft, Chandler was projected to be a late first-round pick. He joins a crowded Memphis backcourt headlined by the dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.