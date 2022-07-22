Greg Norman torches ‘talking bobblehead’ Brandel Chamblee

Greg Norman did not hold back his thoughts on Brandel Chamblee and the rest of the golf world.

In June, Chamblee — a lead TV analyst for Golf Channel — declared that Norman should be removed from the World Golf Hall of Fame for his role as CEO of upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

“I find it laughable,” Norman told the Palm Beach Post. “Has Brandel Chamblee ever been to Saudi Arabia? Has he ever built a golf course in a third world country? He’s a paid talking bobblehead. That’s all he is. He’s got my phone number. He’s never picked up a phone and asked me a question. Sadly, you’re making yourself look like a jerk. It’s like water off a duck’s back to me.”

Chamblee responded to Norman’s comments on Twitter, posting a screenshot of a text conversation between the two in which Norman called Chamblee’s broadcasting style “refreshing.”

“Funny how when I ‘call it like I see it’ about LIV, it’s not so refreshing to Greg,” Chamblee wrote, noting that the conversation occurred before the inception of LIV Golf.

Greg Norman signs an autograph during an LIV Golf event on July 2, 2022. via Getty Images

Norman, meanwhile, went on to discuss the tenor of LIV Golf’s relationship with the PGA Tour. He insisted that he’s “taken the high road” and actually feels “sorry” for the PGA Tour, which he believes has hurt its reputation because of its persistent anti-LIV Golf rhetoric.

“They brought it on themselves,” Norman said. “We haven’t done anything other than putting together a business model and giving independent contractors a right to earn a living doing something else, as well as still being a member of the PGA Tour. The entire business model from the ground up was built to coexist within the ecosystem of gold, coexist within the majors.

“… That is a testament to their stupidity, quite honestly. Instead of sitting down and taking a phone call from us and just say, ‘Hey, work this out. We can do it.’ It’s an easy fix. It’s ridiculous.”

Brandel Chamblee at the Masters in 2019. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Norman (right) waves to the crowd during the award ceremony after the LIV Golf Invitational in Portland earlier in July. Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, tensions between the two leagues have continued to escalate. Most recently, the defection of former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson caused a stir, spurring Team Europe to strip Stenson of his captaincy.