Greg Norman slams Rory McIlroy over LIV Golf: ‘Doesn’t know anything’

First it was Sergio Garcia taking a swipe at Rory McIlroy. Now it’s Greg Norman taking a swing.

The LIV Golf CEO and commish ripped the Northern Irishman, with Norman saying McIlroy “doesn’t know anything about LIV” when it comes to the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and the controversial Saudi-backed circuit.

“He knows something about the PGA Tour,” Norman said in an interview with Golf.com that was published on Friday. “He sits on the PAC (Player Advisory Council). But Rory doesn’t know what he’s talking about with LIV because he doesn’t know the facts. And if he wants to throw out a comment like that — I’ve always been a fan of Rory’s but my advice to him would be to just sit back, just take stock, watch what happens and watch what you say. Because in the end, there may be a situation where he’ll be asked a few questions that he may not want to answer because of the way he’s come out and been vocal on that front.”

The war of words over LIV Golf doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon.

Last November, McIlroy suggested Norman needed to step down from his role with LIV in order for the two sides to reach some sort of compomise.

But Norman believes the four-time major champion is not well-informed about what his role as CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf really is.





Greg Norman Getty Images





Rory McIlroy Getty Images

“Rory doesn’t know anything, right? All due respect, Rory,” Norman said in the interview. “He doesn’t know anything about LIV.”

Norman did have a few things to say about McIlroy’s role on the PAC, though, stating that it doesn’t have much power compared to the Tour’s board of directors.

Earlier in the week, meanwhile, Garcia, who left for LIV last summer, blamed McIlory for the end of their once close friendship.

“It doesn’t have the power that you think because the board has the power, right?” Norman explained.

“I think it is very sad,” the former Masters champion told The Telegraph. “I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really.”

As for LIV, it began its second season on Friday in Mexico. The final round of the 54-hole event is slated for Sunday.