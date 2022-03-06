Greg Hardy’s UFC career could be over after third straight loss

Greg Hardy’s UFC career could be coming to an end.

Hardy, the former NFL Pro Bowl defensive lineman who left football after initially being found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend, lost his third straight bout on Saturday and his contract is up.

Moldovan Serghei Spivac beat Hardy via TKO at the 2:16 mark of the first round on Saturday at UFC 272, dropping Hardy to 4-5 in UFC since his January 2019 entry into the sport.

Hardy released a statement via Instagram following the fight.

“I’m ok first of all for those who wanna know,” Hardy wrote. “No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for the prince of War just gotta get my s–t together. Thank you to the @ufc and @danawhite for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents @firstroundmgmt. Everyone did their job [except] for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

Greg Hardy lost in the first round against Serghei Spivac at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Greg Hardy (l.) punches Serghei Spivac (r.) during their UFC 272 bout on March 5, 2022. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Though that’s far from clear regarding his future, it does hint that Hardy’s time in UFC could be over.

Hardy, 33, also has experience at lower levels of MMA. He turned to the sport after his football career fizzled out, as he became a persona non grata in the NFL after Deadspin released photos of his girlfriend’s injuries from his alleged assault in 2015. Hardy appealed after he was found guilty of assault and the cases was tossed after his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder, stopped speaking to prosecutors.