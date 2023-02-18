Greg Hardy has brutal knockout loss in bare knuckle debut

The next chapter of Greg Hardy’s professional fighting career got off to a nightmare start.

The former NFL star, whose career ended in 2015 because of domestic violence allegations, was knocked out in his bare-knuckle boxing debut on Friday night. Hardy, 34, was dropped cold in the second round by Josh Watson at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knucklemania show. The former defensive end came into the bout an overwhelming favorite against the 33-year-old Watson, who is now 2-1 in the promotion, following a short MMA career eight years ago.

Hardy was pretty much dominated throughout the fight. A left from Watson in the first round sent Hardy reeling into the ropes that he ended up using for support, but it was scored a knockdown anyway. Another left with less than 2 minutes left in the second round put Hardy down for good – Watson pointing down at him as he lay on the mat. It what was called a “massive upset” by the commentary team.

Hardy has been in the world of combat sports since 2018 when he joined UFC president Dana White’s “Contender Series.” He debuted in the UFC in January 2019 and lost to Allen Crowder because he used an illegal knee. Hardy went 7-5 overall in MMA, but his UFC contract was not renewed after he lost his final three bouts.

The former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboys spent six seasons in the NFL after being a sixth-round pick in the 2010 draft. His best year come in 2013 when he had 15 sacks for Carolina and made the Pro Bowl.

Hardy was accused in 2014 of picking up his ex-girlfriend and throwing her in the title tub, causing bruising all over her body and threatening to kill her. He was convicted of assault of a female and communicating threats, but the charges were later dismissed and then expunged after the woman failed to appear for the court date of Hardy’s appeal.