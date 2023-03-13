Greg Gumbel says Alabama basketball ‘sidestepped’ murder scandal

The word choice here could have been better.

CBS analyst Greg Gumbel is under fire for comments made about the University of Alabama basketball team while the 2023 March Madness bracket was revealed Sunday night.

As the Crimson Tide was announced as the No. 1 seed in the South Region, Gumbel made an off-hand comment that referenced the ongoing murder case involving former player Darius Miles – and, possibly, star player Brandon Miller.

“They sidestepped a situation involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated,” Gumbel said. “He was not charged. They are here as the No. 1 overall seed.”

Miles, who was kicked off the team in wake of the charges, allegedly texted Miller – the SEC’s Player of the Year – to bring his gun to the scene where Miles’ friend, Michael Davis, allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa.





Brandon Miller Getty Images

Miller did not face charges over the incident, with his attorneys saying he had no idea of an intent to use the weapon.

Miles was indicted on capital murder charges on March 10.

Many were critical of Gumbel’s choice of words during the network’s bracket reveal.

“Nice of Greg Gumbel to mention that Bama ‘Sidestepped a situation’,” one Twitter user wrote of the accusations against Miller. “Someone’s dead because their best player brought a gun to a murderer and no one cares.”

“Greg Gumbel burying Alabama’s murdering problem, that’s fantastic,” another wrote.





Greg Gumbel Getty Images

Miller faced no discipline for the incident and drew an additional wave of criticism when he simulated a pat-down before an Alabama game.

Head coach Nate Oats publicly apologized and took the blame for the incident.

“That situation is on me,” he said of the pat-down celebration. “We addressed as a team. As soon as I brought it up to them, they immediately understood how it could be interpreted, and we all felt awful about it. They explained to me that it’s like when TSA checks you before you get on a plane, and now Brandon’s cleared for takeoff.

“We, as the adults in the room, should have been more sensitive to how it could have been interpreted. I dropped the ball. That’s it. I dropped the ball on it. We’ve addressed it. I can assure you that it won’t happen again.”