Greene not enough for Cincy

The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox meet in the second game of their series on Wednesday. Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49 ERA) is expected to get the start for Boston, while the Reds will counter with right-hander Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89 ERA).

The problem for the Reds in this series is going to be pitching. They entered Tuesday night ranked 30th in ERA, 29th in runs allowed and 28th in home runs allowed. That’s a recipe for disaster when facing a Red Sox lineup in Fenway that ranks Top 5 in average, slugging and OPS.

Greene has pitched better of late, but got roughed up in his last start by the Cubs, allowing seven hits and five runs in five innings. Luckily for Greene, the Reds scored 20 runs, so it didn’t matter. Greene will need help from his offense again because the Red Sox entered this series averaging 7.4 runs over their last 10 games.

Whitlock has been a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox this season. He pitched well his last time out, against the Orioles, allowing just two runs over six innings. However, the Boston bullpen imploded and the Red Sox lost 12-8. Overall, Whitlock has given up two runs or less in five of seven starts this year.

Boston entered Tuesday 12-1 in its last 13 games against Cincinnati and had won five straight at Fenway Park. Add that the Reds are just 2-8 in Greene’s 10 starts this season.

The Play: Red Sox, -1.5 runs.