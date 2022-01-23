The Hamden Journal

Grayson Allen suspended one game for foul on Alex Caruso

Grayson Allen suspended one game for foul on Alex Caruso

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was suspended by the NBA for one game on Sunday for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.

Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.

Grayson Allen fouls Alex Caruso.
AP; Getty Images

The Bulls announced Caruso’s injury on Saturday. The team said he needs surgery and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.