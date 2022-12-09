Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after reporter’s death

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death.

Grant Wahl’s wife, Céline Gounder, is an epidemiologist and a contributor to CBS News. CBS News/Twitter

Grant Wahl Grant Wahl/Instagram

According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CNBC and the BBC.

Dr. Gounder has also written for a number of prestigious websites, including Sports Illustrated, The New Yorker, The Atlantic and The Guardian. She is widely known for her coverage of multiple pandemics, including COVID-19 and Ebola. Upon the election of President Joe Biden, Gounder was appointed to his COVID-19 Task Force.

Wahl’s brother, Eric, first alerted the world of the news that his brother had died earlier Friday evening. Eric suggested in an Instagram video that Wahl may have been killed days after the accomplished journalist was temporarily detained for wearing a t-shirt supporting gay pride while covering the World Cup.

Wahl reportedly collapsed during the Argentina vs. Netherlands match earlier on Friday. On his podcast, “Fútbol with Grant Wahl,” he discussed feeling under the weather as recently as this week.

“The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the statement from U.S. Soccer read. “Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: Teams, players, coaches, and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport. Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game.

Dr. Celine Gounder CBS News/Twitter

“As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us. U.S. soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media. And we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on out game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.”