Grading the 2022 NBA All-Star Game uniforms

The uniforms for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game are here and, well … they’re here.

After All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, Jan. 27, the NBA unveiled the full range of All-Star Weekend uniforms on Friday, Jan. 28. Quite frankly, there’s a lot to process here.

Within the tweet, eight different jersey are present — two All-Star Game jersey, four jerseys for the Clorox Rising Stars Game and two jerseys for the Ruffles Celeb Game. As usual, All-Star Saturday Night, which holds the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, will feature players wearing the uniform of their respective teams.

Now that you’ve got a full scope of the uniform landscape of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, let’s get into the uniforms themselves.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

NBA All-Star Game uniforms

For the 5th consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars during 2022 #NBAAllStar Game.

Deeply connected to grassroots basketball communities, Jordan Brand designed uniforms that connect the characteristics of the city of Cleveland to cultures all over the world. pic.twitter.com/86emykQnLo — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

Team LeBron and Team Durant will be going head to head in red and silver during the main event on Sunday. According to the NBA and Nike, “the colors are drawn from the silver, prismatic shine of a diamond against the blue and red of the NBA logo in celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The blue also speaks to the prominence of Lake Erie, and the red is a variation on the fiery strength and resilience of Cleveland.”

MORE: One defining stat for each All-Star starter

As much as I can appreciate the idea of the colors being based on the NBA’s diamond anniversary, a few of the uniform elements miss the mark.

If you’re going to go with the big NBA logo on the chest, you might as well go with the “NBA 75” logo, which is already present on the shorts and the back of the jersey. I also think the uniforms could have taken more inspiration from the city of Cleveland.

Take last season, for example, when the uniforms for the game (which was originally supposed to be played in Indiana) could have passed as an alternate Pacers uniform.

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/35/63/curry-lebron-nba-all-star-ftr_vywa1bfzmpsp1teouz0xilc0q.jpeg?t=-897203739&w=500&quality=80



To honor Cleveland, I was expecting some mentions of rock-and-roll and a more Cavaliers-inspired color palette, although the red bears similarity to Cleveland’s wine and the baby blue reminds me of the 1990s Cavs.

As many identities as the Cavaliers have had since the franchise’s inception, I was hoping for a few more of those elements here.

Grade: C

Rising Stars Game uniforms

Designed by Nike, the #CloroxRisingStars uniforms follow a similar city-inspired direction. They feature unique colors inspired by the refraction of a diamond now showcased in four colorways to reflect the event’s updated four-team format. pic.twitter.com/yU90Oqia8r — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

Dare I say the uniforms for the Clorox Rising Stars game are very … clean?

Puns aside, these uniforms fall in line with Rising Stars uniforms of years past, back when the game was Team World vs. Team USA. This year, however, the Rising Stars game takes on a new format, with a four-team tournament consisting of teams made up of seven players.

MORE: New Rising Stars format, explained

The tournament itself will be exciting and the uniforms won’t take away from it. Sure, they could have done more, but sometimes it’s better to not overcomplicate things.

It’ll be cool to see guys like Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards suit up in these.

Grade: B

Celebrity Game uniforms

The Converse uniforms for the #RufflesCelebGame are rooted in the brand’s effort to offer greater access to young creatives — some as young as 13 — from Converse’s local Boston & Los Angeles–based Social & Community Impact partners. pic.twitter.com/hppkau0SZB — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

The celebrity game is always fun in theory, but most years gets lost in the shuffle of All-Star festivities.

That said, these uniforms are as fun as the celebrity game is supposed to be. According to the official release, “the uniforms are inspired by stylistic cultural differences between the East & West. The East nod to the resilience of the cities in the region and local street art. The West uniforms incorporate ’90s pop culture, including popular movies, television and music during that time.”

It’s easy to say these uniforms are too busy but I’d argue that they’re supposed to be. These uniforms don’t take themselves too seriously and are the perfect look for celebrities looking for their crowning athletic achievement.

Grade: B+