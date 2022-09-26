Grab up to a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Commercial Content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get a FanDuel promo code that allows new customers to claim up to a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

MNF Preview: Cowboys at Giants

While most teams normally crumble after losing their starting quarterback for a prolonged period of time, the Dallas Cowboys have started 1-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Taking advantage of a depleted Bengals squad in his first start, Cooper Rush now goes against divisional foe New York Giants in tonight’s primetime slot.

The Giants, on the other hand, are going through a revival, starting 2-0 under a new offensive scheme. The defense has still struggled, mainly the secondary, but the offense has looked like a well-oiled machine that will meet its match against the Cowboys’ defense.

With two good units going against each other when the Giants have the ball, coupled with a backup quarterback running the show when it’s the Cowboys’ turn, my focus will be on the under.

Speaking of unders, it’s been the year of the unders as so far they have gone 29-17-1 three weeks into the season. While still a limited sample size, it’s something worth noting as the preseason went through changes that may have affected offensive rhythms.

I expect to see a similar result as this will be a battle of the trenches. While the Giants’ secondary has been brutal, their defensive line has held up and will look to rattle Rush under center and force him into making typical backup mistakes.

Take the under at 39.5, limiting risk to 38.5.

