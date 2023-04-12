Grab up to $1,250 for Thunder-Pelicans, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim an incredible new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. New customers can get the promo code to make their first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, and if it loses, that same amount is refunded back as bonus bets.

Massachusetts bettors can use Caesars promo code NPBONUS1BET for a first bet on the house up to $1,500. The Bay State recently launched sports betting if you want to get in on the action.

If you were to sign up and place an initial wager for $180 that loses — you would still get back $180 in bonus bets, and so on up to $1,250 in most states, and up to $1,500 in Mass.

Follow the links below for more information about Caesars’ offer ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in game on Wednesday. This offer works for any sport on Caesars if you’d rather bet on something else.

Caesars Promo Code

<br />

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code

<br />

The Caesars promo code NPBONUSFULL lets new customers get up to $1,250 in bonus bets. It only requires an initial wager of at least $10, and there’s no need to stress about losing money because the amount wagered on losing bets gets returned back in bonus bets.

If you win, you receive your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

Thunder vs. Pelicans pick

It’s all on the line tonight for the Thunder and Pelicans tonight in New Orleans. Both teams need a win to advance to the next play-in game on Friday and if they lose, their season is over.

Caesars Sportsbook favors the Pelicans by 5.5 points and I like that line for New Orleans. The Pelicans’ top-end talent and playoff experience should be a huge advantage for them against a young OKC squad.

Brandon Ingram has been the go-to guy for New Orleans this season with Zion Williamson out. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 24.7 points per game this season and played great down the final stretch of the season, including a 42-point performance in New Orleans’ regular season finale. He can score from all areas on the court and fits in well with teammates CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Trey Murphy III.

For the Thunder, the fact they are even in a play-in game is an accomplishment in and of itself considering the lowly preseason expectations people had for them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a star and leads OKC in points (31.4), steals (1.6), and blocks (1) per game, while Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, and rookie Jalen Williams have each been great in their roles.

Ultimately, I think the Pelicans’ veteran experience will be the difference down the stretch for them to pull away to win. Jump on New Orleans to cover with promo code NPBONUSFULL on Caesars Sportsbook.

The pick: Pelicans -5.5

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and go to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the necessary details and verify your information. Enter promo code NPBONUSFULL when asked. Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your bet credits will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the bet credits within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234