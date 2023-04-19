Grab up to $1,250 for Lakers-Grizzlies, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



Game two of Lakers-Grizzlies is here and New York Post readers can take advantage of a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. New bettors can claim the promo code to place their initial bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, and if it loses, that same amount is returned back as bonus bets.

For example, if you sign up and make a first wager for $170 that winds up losing — you would still get back $170 in bonus bets, and so on up to $1,250.

Follow the link below for more information about Caesars’ offer before the Lakes and Grizzlies tip off tonight in Memphis. This offer works for any sport on Caesars if you’d rather bet on something else.

The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

If you win, you receive your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies pick

Wednesday’s NBA playoff action starts in Memphis when the No. 2 Grizzlies host the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers. After losing in game one, Memphis needs a win tonight to even up the series.

This game is a pick ’em on Caesars Sportsbook, and I like that for the Lakers, especially in light of Ja Morant’s injury status.

Morant is a game-time decision with a soft tissue bruise on his right hand. That is not a great sign for Memphis, because even if he can play he will be limited in what he can actually do on a basketball court. It is going to be very difficult for him to dribble and shoot, so it should be interesting to see how the Grizzlies mitigate that if he does suit up.

Without Morant or with a hobbled Morant, Memphis just isn’t that dynamic on offense. Jaren Jackson Jr. is a really good player, but he can only do so much. The same logic applies to sharpshooter Desmond Bane. It doesn’t help that Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are both out with injuries too, leaving the Grizzlies with fewer and fewer options against Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis makes those two injuries especially troubling for Memphis. AD dominated in game one with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and he should be able to have a similar outing tonight against the Grizzlies’ limited front line. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves probably won’t be quite as good tonight, so expect LeBron James to show up in a big way after contributing 21 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup.

The Lakers only need to win this game by one point in order to cover, and that doesn’t sound like too tall of a task considering how they’ve played after the trade deadline and the Memphis’ injury situation. Jump on Los Angeles to cover with promo code NPBONUSFULL on Caesars Sportsbook.

The pick: Lakers PK

