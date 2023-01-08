Grab this amazing offer for Week 18

Commercial content 21+.



New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM ahead of today’s slate when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 bet and see if you should back the favorites this afternoon.

BetMGM code offer

New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is entirely risk-free with BetMGM. So be sure to get in on the action today, as BetMGM has many markets to choose from.



Get $1,000 in First Bet Insurance 21+. New customers only. OH only. Terms and conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.



BetMGM Casino: 100% Deposit Match up to $1,500 + $50 Casino Bonus & $20 Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&C apply



BetMGM Poker: Up to $1,000 First Deposit Match + Up to $75 Tournament Play 21+. New customers only. NJ Only. T&C apply

How to claim BetMGM’s exclusive new customer offer

Download the BetMGM app. Sign up and register your account. Deposit into your account. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS when prompted. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup up to $1,000. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets that will be available after the wager is settled. The free bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.

Can the Dolphins squeeze into the playoffs?

To say that the Dolphins are stumbling into the final week of the season is an understatement. However, they have a chance to salvage their season and grab a wild card spot with a victory in this matchup and a Patriots loss.

They are playing a team in the New York Jets that have had a similar slide. The Jets have lost five straight games coming into this one and last week’s loss eliminated them from playoff contention.

This matchup is all about motivation. New York is deflated and ready to pack it up, while the Dolphins will be determined to find a way to win and secure a playoff spot.

You can back the Dolphins at -1 on BetMGM.

Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 free bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.