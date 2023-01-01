Grab an awesome offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Commercial content. 21+



We'll also preview one of the biggest bowl slates of the season.

Monday bowl preview

The new year is here and thankfully we have more bowl games to enjoy before the national championship game.

Monday’s schedule starts with the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay. It will be a battle of two 8-4 teams when the Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Most sportsbooks are favoring Illinois by a point or 1.5 points. This will be the first game for newly-hired Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett, who got the job after the passing of Mike Leach.

The next game is the Cotton Bowl between the No. 10 USC Trojans and the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave. Tulane enters this game after winning the American Athletic Conference and USC enters after losing the Pac-12 championship. Even though the Trojans have Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Caesars is favoring them by only 2.5 points.

The Cheez-It Bowl Citrus Bowl will be played at the same time as the Cotton Bowl. This game features the No. 17 LSU Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers, who both come in after losing their respective championship games. Caesars favors the Tigers by 14 points.

It all comes to an end with the Rose Bowl between No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in the Rose Bowl because Ohio State and Michigan made the College Football Playoff and the Utes come in after winning the Pac-12. Utah is favored by 2.5 points on Caesars.

