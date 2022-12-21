Grab a big boost for tonight’s action

Commercial content 21+.



New Orleans Bowl: Look towards the total

Western Kentucky was nearly decimated for this game as stud quarterback Austin Reed entered the transfer portal and talked to Louisville. However, he has a sudden change of heart and will be under center tonight.

Reed led a Western Kentucky offense that threw the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the country. However, they did so with a ton of success and should give the upstart Jaguars all they can handle.

Speaking of South Alabama, they dominated the Sun Belt and nearly upset UCLA in their lone test of the season. Although the Jaguars like to keep the ball on the ground, WKU was solid against the run, but they are missing some key pieces in the secondary.

In addition to their losses on defense, the Hilltoppers will also be missing their No. 2 receiver and starting tight end. So expect them to try and make this game a track meet.

Take the over at 57.5 or better.

