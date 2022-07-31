Grab a $400 Deposit Bonus this weekend

Commercial content. 21+.



Saratoga Races: Weekend Preview



Another busy weekend of horse racing action at Saratoga is upon us. While much of the attention will be on the Bing Crosby Stakes, which is a Breeders’ Cup Challenge Race, there will be intriguing graded races taking place in the forms of the Alfred G. Vanderbilt, Jim Dandy and San Diego Handicap.

The Grade 1 action comes in the form of the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap at Saratoga on Saturday. In truth, this should be one of the more straightforward races taking place this weekend. Steven Asmussen has a dominant record in the race, as the trainer has recorded a record three wins. Jackie’s Warrior is one of the best sprinters in training and will be competing from his yard this weekend.

The four-year-old already has looked as dominant as ever this year, and comes into this after winning on all three starts since finishing sixth in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint. His last run in the G3 True North Stakes at Belmont reached a speed figure of 113, while he won both the G2 Amsterdam Stakes and G1 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial at the track last year.

In truth, the G2 Jim Dandy Stakes is as good as a Grade 1 this weekend, given the talent of the field. The betting is headed by the runner-up in both the G1 Kentucky Derby and G1 Preakness Stakes, Epicenter. Meanwhile, Preakness winner, Early Voting, is the second choice. This is one of the hottest Jim Dandy’s in recent years, with all three at the top of the betting having an equal chance.

Week 3

(July 27) Wednesday – GII Honorable Miss Handicap

Thursday – Birdstone

Friday – Curlin

Saturday – GI Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap and GII Jim Dandy

Sunday – GII Amsterdam and GII Bowling Green

