Grab a $200 Deposit Match

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim a first deposit bonus of $200 when they use the promo code STAKES, ahead of the Saratoga Races 2022. Find out how to claim below, and get involved on the action.

<br />

Saratoga Races 2022: The Preview



Summer is well underway, and that means that 40 days of live racing action is here. For horse racing fans in New York, Saratoga is the most wonderful time of the year. 40 days of live racing begins on July 14, and will not cease until September 5. Seven weeks of races, over 75 stakes worth a total $22.6 million, with the highlight of the summer coming from the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Stakes on August 27.

Saratoga follows the Triple Crown, where Rich Strike shocked the world to win the Kentucky Derby. The 80-1 winner then skipped the Preakness allowing Early Voting to claim victory before Mo Donegal took home the last leg of the Triple Crown with a win at the Belmont Stakes.

We cannot forget to mention the $1 million Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational on August 6, which is the second leg of the turf crown series for male horses. In total, there are 16 Grade One races to look forward to.

Both the Jim Dandy and the Travers were won narrowly by eventual Eclipse-Award-winning Essential Quality last year. Essential Quality went on to gain third in the Breeders Cup, having won the Belmont Stakes earlier that year.

As always, the 2022 Saratoga meet will take place on Wednesdays to Sundays after a four-day opening weekend, beginning this Thursday.

Saratoga Races 2022: The Full Schedule



Week Races Week 1

(July 14) Thursday – GIII Schuylerville and Wilton

Friday – GIII Forbidden Apple and Coronation Cup

Saturday – GI Diana and GIII Sanford

Sunday – GIII Quick Call Week 2

(July 20) Wednesday – GI A. P. Smithwick Memorial (Steeplechase) and Suzie O’Cain

Thursday – Rick Violette

Friday – GIII Lake George

Saturday – GIII Caress and GI Coaching Club American Oaks

Sunday – GII Shuvee Week 3

(July 27) Wednesday – GII Honorable Miss Handicap

Thursday – Birdstone

Friday – Curlin

Saturday – GI Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap and GII Jim Dandy

Sunday – GII Amsterdam and GII Bowling Green Week 4 (August 3) Wednesday – Shine Again

Thursday – Alydar

Friday – GII National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame and GIII Troy Stakes

Saturday – Whitney Day – Fasig Tipton Lure GII Glens Falls, GI Longines Test, GI Whitney, GI Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational

Sunday – GIII Adirondack, Fasig Tipton De La Rose and GIII Saratoga Oaks Invitational Week 5 (August 10) Wednesday – Tale of the Cat

Thursday – Galway

Friday – Evan Shipman Handicap, John Morrissey Handicap, Johnstone Mile , and Union Avenue Handicap

Saturday – GI Fourstardave Handicap and GII Saratoga Special

Sunday – Mahony Week 6 (August 17) Wednesday – GI Jonathan Sheppard and NYSSS Cab Calloway Division

Thursday – NYSSS Statue of Liberty Division

Friday – Skidmore and Summer Colony

Saturday – Alabama Day – GI Alabama, GII Lake Placid, and Smart N Fancy

Sunday – Bolton Landing Week 7 (August 24) Wednesday – John’s Call

Thursday – Riskaverse

Friday – Albany, Fleet Indian Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante West Point Handicap and Yaddo Handicap

Saturday – Travers Day – GII Ballston Spa, GI Forego, GI H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, GI Personal Ensign, GI Sword Dancer, GI Travers

Sunday – Better Talk Now and GI Ballerina Week 8 (August 31) Wednesday – GIII With Anticipation

Thursday – P.G. Johnson

Friday – Lucky Coin and GII Prioress

Saturday – GI Jockey Club Gold Cup and GIII Saranac

Sunday – GI Spinaway

Monday – GIII Bernard Baruch Handicap and GI Hopeful Grade 1 races all in bold.



What is the DRF Bets promo code?



DRF Bets Promo Code STAKES DRF Bets Promo $200 First Deposit Bonus DRF bet sPromo T&Cs New customers only. AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MI, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY Only. Must be 18+ (21+ in AL, AZ, IA, IN, KS, NH, ND, WA). Full T&C apply

<br />

Click above to claim your DRF Bets welcome bonus. Hit Join Now. Provide account and address details. When asked for a promo code, enter STAKES. Complete registration. Make your first deposit of $200. DRF Bets will match the amount in free bets.

Free Past Performances Cards



DRF Bets customers can earn free past performances by wagering on horse races. For every $50 in wagers bettors place, they receive one free PP credit to redeem for Formulator, DRF Bets Classic, DRPs, Harness Eye, and Daily Harness programs. Each credit is worth one card, which players can claim for free by logging in, visiting the handicapping store, and selecting the PP they want.

Cashback rewards



After a significant overhaul, the new DRF Bets cashback rewards program offers customers DRF Bets store credit and up to 5% cashback on wagering activity. Bettors unlock weekly cash back by wagering $500 or more in a single week. The rewards increase significantly from there.

Betting on the Saratoga Races?