Grab a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 5

Commercial Content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get a FanDuel promo code that allows new customers to claim up to a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below, and claim your bonus to use for Sunday’s NFL week five slate.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL week 5

<br />

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 no sweat first bet, when signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process and place your first sports bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

NFL Preview: Lions vs. Patriots

I said it at the start of the season, and it still holds today. Any game involving the Lions is an auto-over wager.

Nearly accounting for 1,100 total yards in their last game out against the Seahawks, it is very apparent that the Lions have one of the best offensive units while also fielding the worst defense in the NFL. They currently average 35 points per game while also conceding north of 35 points per game. Truly impressive.

The Patriots, on the other hand, went into their last game against the Packers, nearly pulling off the upset with backup rookie Bailey Zappe under center.

The run game could not be stopped, with the duo of Stevenson and Harris gashing the Packers’ defense all game long while Zappe threw dimes in clutch situations.

With Mac still sidelined, Zappe gets another opportunity to show out again as he gets more comfortable running the offense. The Lions don’t generate much of a backfield rush on the defensive end, giving Zappe more time in the pocket to make his reads.

While the Patriots’ defense is lackluster, expect points to be scored in bunches from both units in what will be another shootout for the Lions. Take the over at anything better than 46.5.

NFL Week 5 Sunday Slate

Time Visitors @ Hosts 09:30 ET Giants @ Packers 13:00 ET Steelers @ Bills 13:00 ET Chargers @ Browns 13:00 ET Texans @ Jaguars 13:00 ET Bears @ Vikings 13:00 ET Lions @ Patriots 13:00 ET Seahawks @ Saints 13:00 ET Dolphins @ Jets 13:00 ET Falcons @ Buccaneers 13:00 ET Titans @ Commanders 16:05 ET 49ers @ Panthers 16:25 ET Eagles @ Cardinals 16:25 ET Cowboys @ Rams 20:20 ET Bengals @ Ravens

Betting on the NFL?

How to claim FanDuel New Customer Offer

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of free bets. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.