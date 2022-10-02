Grab a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday

Commercial Content. 21+.



NFL Preview: Seahawks at Lions



In typical Lions fashion, they lost in excruciating fashion at the last second to the Vikings. Detroit led Minnesota nearly the whole game until the very end.

The difference this year? They actually are fielding a competent team. One that can compete until the final whistle with one of the best offenses in football.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, are in a transition year as they saw star quarterback Russel Wilson leave for the Denver Broncos.

They travel to Detroit as sizable underdogs and with a beat-up defense. While it’s tough to have confidence in the Lions to handily put away an opposing team, this may be as good a chance as any to back Detroit.

The offensive line is one of the best units in football, protecting Jared Goff from making bone headed mistakes and creating holes for Jamaal Williams to do damage on the ground. (D’Andre Swift is expected to be sidelined with injury, as is Amon-Ra St. Brown.)

With an injured and depleted defense, the Seahawks will struggle to limit the Lions’ scoring pace. They are also still a run heavy unit, limiting explosiveness for any comebacks should they need it. While Geno Smith has been a capable replacement, I don’t see him repeating his week one performance anytime soon.

Take the Lions on the spread in what will be a bounce back performance for Detroit.

